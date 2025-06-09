Fragile historical records documenting Fiji’s past will be better protected through new digital technology, as the National Archives moves to strengthen its ability to preserve important national documents.

The digitization of indentured labour records is moving into its second phase, with the National Archives receiving specialised scanning equipment, computers and a server to support the work.

Permanent Secretary for Information Eseta Nadakiutavuki says the technology will allow fragile bound registers, and immigration passes to be scanned into high-quality digital copies, reducing the need to handle the original documents.

She adds that this will help protect the records from deterioration, damage and possible loss while ensuring they remain preserved for future generations.

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“This project aligns closely with our vision for the National Archives Department, which is to advance archival digitization and preservation, ensuring that nationally significant records are protected against deterioration, disasters and

loss while making them more accessible to citizens and the global Fijian diaspora. We also value the integrity of our custodial role.”

Nadakiutavuki adds that the equipment will also be permanently transferred to the National Archives once the project is completed, allowing staff to digitise other important historical collections.

She says all original records will remain under the National Archives’ custody, with master digital copies also transferred to the department for permanent preservation.

The project began in February 2025, with the successful completion of Phase One paving the way for the National Archives to take a greater role in implementing Phase Two.

Nadakiutavuki says the initiative is about more than preserving old documents, as it will help protect Fiji’s history, cultural identity and the legacy of indentured labourers while improving access to important historical records.