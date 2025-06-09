Fiji’s second FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign has begun with a comprehensive 6-0 defeat to Morocco in Qatar this morning.

The Junior Bula Boys conceded three goals in each half and failed to register a single attempt on goal in a contest dominated by the North African side.

It took just five minutes for Morocco to race into a two-goal lead.

Fiji did well to hold out for much of the remainder of the first half, but Morocco scored their third in the 42nd minute.

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Morocco finished fourth at this year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to qualify for the World Cup and were backed by a strong contingent of supporters at the Aspire Zone.

Morocco’s striker Ziyad Baha was the only player to score multiple goals, completing his brace in the space of six second-half minutes.

His first came from a one-on-one opportunity in the 49th minute, before he converted from the penalty spot in the 55th.

Morocco sealed the deal in the 85th minute with a close-range finish from a delivery into the penalty area.

The challenge doesn’t get any easier for Fiji as they continue their search for a first point and goal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, with European powerhouse Spain up next in Qatar at 12:30 am FJT on Tuesday.