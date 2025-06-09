[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Keeping young people engaged in positive activities and providing them with opportunities to contribute to community development are among the priorities raised in Nakuailava, Ra.

The call was made during the celebration of Youth Day in Nakuailava, which brought together 113 young people from Dama, Toki, Tobu and Savulotu villages at Tobu Village on November 12.

Clan leader of Navuanisaqiwa, Dama Village, Adre Tuinavitilevu, says keeping youths occupied through meaningful activities is important, particularly with growing concerns about drugs and other social issues affecting rural communities.

He says the future of the Vanua rests in the hands of young people, urging them to take an interest in farming and make use of opportunities available to them.

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Tobu Village Youth President, Waqabuli Rateri, says the gathering also provided an opportunity for young people from different villages to build relationships, exchange ideas and work towards common goals.

He says 32 youths in Tobu are already involved in communal farming activities for one week every month.

However, Rateri says limited communication and connectivity remain major challenges, with some communities only learning about government assistance after application periods have closed.

He is calling for more regular visits by government agencies to rural communities to ensure young people are informed about available programmes and development opportunities.

The event, organized by the Social Empowerment and Education Programme, featured volleyball, awareness activities and discussions with government representatives and community leaders.

Organizers and community leaders say continued engagement is important in helping rural youths become active participants in shaping the future of their communities.