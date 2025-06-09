[Supplied: 170 participants gather today at the two day ODPP Conference]

Fiji has been urged to improve coordination between police and prosecutors and strengthen support for victims and witnesses, as more than 170 participants from Fiji and across the Pacific meet to discuss trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day conference, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo said closer coordination and better support for victims and witnesses during lengthy court proceedings would help build stronger cases.

Cavallo says the 2026 US Trafficking in Persons Report found that some labour trafficking cases were still being handled as labour or immigration violations.

She says labour officials investigated 272 foreign workers without referring any potential trafficking cases to police.

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Cavallo acknowledges the steps Fiji has taken to improve its response, including opening six investigations and launching its first prosecutions in several years.

“Last year, police opened six trafficking investigations, and the government initiated two trafficking prosecutions, the first in several years. Authorities identified 50 victims. The Fiji Police Force launched an online tool to reportand track trafficking cases.”

Cavallo is also calling on frontline officers to look for signs of exploitation among people at greater risk, including migrant workers and fishers, and to involve the Human Trafficking Unit early so victims can receive protection.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva says the conference will give participants a chance to share lessons on investigating and handling evidence.

The conference, hosted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, will also cover safe accommodation for victims, witness protection and the challenges of investigating across borders and along maritime routes.