The Pacific Recycling Foundation has been named a finalist in the 2026 Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation Biennial Awards, recognising its work in grassroots recycling and environmental protection.

The foundation has been nominated as finalist in the Environmental Protection and Litter Prevention category.

This places Fiji’s grassroots recycling sector among international organisations recognised for their environmental efforts.

Founder Amitesh Deo says the recognition provides an opportunity to highlight the contributions of grassroots recyclers.

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“Our work has neverbeen driven by the pursuit of awards or recognition, but opportunities like this allow us tobring greater visibility to the people and communities whose contributions toenvironmental protection are often overlooked.”

Deo says the achievement is also about the recycling organisations and communities working under challenging conditions.

He adds the Foundation hopes to use the international platform to advocate for greater recognition, dignity and inclusion of Fiji’s Collection Pillars of Recycling.