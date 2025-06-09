[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Lions Clubs International District 202K has renewed its commitment to supporting Fijian communities following its annual convention in Nadi – the first held in Fiji in over 20 years.

The three-day event in Nadi from November 13 to 15 brought together delegates from Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

District Governor Steve Bennett says the gathering allowed members to strengthen their dedication to community service, building on the organisation’s more than 50-year presence in Fiji.

During the convention, delegates visited Lomolomo Village, where they presented gifts, performed a traditional sevusevu, and joined a beach clean-up.

Article continues after advertisement

They also visited the Nadi Eye Clinic, supported by Lions facilities grants for 25 years, and restocked the Nadi Library as part of its long-standing partnership with the Lions Club of Nadi.

The convention concluded on Sunday with a memorial service at Wailoaloa Beach, honouring members who passed away over the past year.

Special guests included Second Vice International President Tony Benbow, Past International Director Graeme Wilson, and New Zealand Council Chair Mike Wingfield.

The event also underscored the organisation’s focus on strengthening its Fiji operations, which form part of District 202K alongside New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, greater Auckland, and Northland.