[Photo: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, FIJI]

Fiji is pursuing a short-stay Schengen visa exemption arrangement with Belgium as the two countries move to strengthen their bilateral relations.

The issue was among key areas discussed when Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka met Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxime Prévot, in Brussels.

The meeting also covered regional security, climate change, ocean governance and disaster management, including recovery from the current El Niño impacts.

Fiji reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism and working with the European Union to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter.

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Prévot assured Fiji of Belgium’s continued support and expressed interest in discussing Fiji’s long-term sustainable development priorities.

Ditoka also invited his Belgian counterpart to visit Fiji and the Pacific to explore further areas of cooperation.