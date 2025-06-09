[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

People across Kadavu will benefit from safer, more reliable healthcare following the commissioning of the upgraded Vunisea Sub-divisional Hospital, delivered in partnership between Fiji and Australia.

The facility was opened by Health Minister Doctor Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and Australia’s Assistant Minister for Social Services and Prevention of Family Violence, Ged Kearney.

Vunisea is Kadavu’s only sub-divisional hospital, providing inpatient, outpatient, maternity, and emergency care for around 11,000 residents.

Australia originally funded the 22-bed hospital’s construction in the 1990s. Nearly 30 years later, Canberra invested almost 6.6 million dollars in the refurbishment, alongside more than 250,000 dollars from the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

Upgrades include renovated wards, nursing stations, maternity facilities, the operating theatre, pathology, pharmacy, and X-ray room, plus a new private room for survivors of gender-based violence.

Improved roofing, water storage, drainage, fire safety, and backup power will also keep services running during cyclones and emergencies.

Doctor Lalabalavu says the investment reflects the strong partnership between both nations and will help health workers deliver better care to maritime communities.

Assistant Minister Kearney, a former nurse, says the upgrades represent the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership in action, creating a safer environment for patients and staff while supporting 83 Fijian workers and local businesses.