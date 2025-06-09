[Source: supplied]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White has highlighted the potential debut of Marika Parker as one of the bright stories ahead of this weekend’s Test against Italy.

The young Taranaki forward is poised to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a former Flying Fijian, adding another chapter to the family’s rugby journey.

“One of the players we’re really looking forward to seeing is Marika Parker. His dad was a Fijian international in the 1990s and played against South Africa at Loftus.”

White said the occasion would be a proud moment not only for Parker but also for his family, who have supported his rise through the ranks.

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“I’m sure him and his family will be very, very proud.”

While acknowledging the significance of a possible debut, White stressed that Fiji’s focus remains firmly on securing a positive result against Italy.

“We wish him well, but the most important thing is that we need a good result.”

Fiji will take on Italy at 4.40am this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set top box.