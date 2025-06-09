[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Two people have been displaced after an early morning fire destroyed an uninsured home in Votualevu, Nadi yesterday.

National Fire Authority crews responded to the blaze at Matanawai, Careras around 5 a.m., arriving to find a two-flat concrete and corrugated iron house fully engulfed in flames.

Eleven firefighters brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Preliminary findings indicate the blaze started in the living room of a vacant flat.

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While the occupants evacuated safely with no injuries reported, the building sustained 90 percent damage, estimated at between $60,000 and $65,000.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane is urging the public to stay vigilant, check electrical wiring, never leave cooking unattended, and call the 910 emergency line immediately if a fire breaks out.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.