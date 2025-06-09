For the first time in Vodafone Sukuna Bowl history, a woman will be coaching a men’s football team.

The Army football side has confirmed that their team is coached by Savaira Ratu this year.

Originally from Nakelo, Tailevu, Ratu earned eight senior international caps for Fiji.

She has also coached the Suva women’s football team.

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Army will have the services of recruits Filipe Baravilala, Iosefo Verevou and Gabriele Matanisiga tomorrow against Police.

Other players include Christopher Wasasala, Kolinio Sivoki, Iosefo Verevou, Peniame Drova, Epeli Loaniceva.

Tomorrow’s football match starts at 10am and rugby league at 1:30pm.

On Friday, the women’s rugby game kicks off at 11am with the Sukuna Bowl clash at 4pm.

Overseas fans can watch football, rugby league, and the women’s and men’s rugby matches live on VITI+ tomorrow and Friday for $99.