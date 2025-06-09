[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

A Year 11 student has called for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools, arguing that stronger disciplinary measures are needed to address student misconduct and protect teachers.

Speaking during a public consultation, Votua Levu College student Sailasa Seavula said recent incidents of students damaging school property and disrespecting teachers highlight shortcomings in the current disciplinary system.

Seavula questioned whether warnings and suspensions alone are effective in maintaining discipline and preventing further incidents in schools.

He believes corporal punishment should be reinstated to deter misconduct and encourage students to respect school rules and facilities.

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“What is the government’s position on corporal punishment in schools? As a student, I support corporal punishment in school and corporal punishment should be brought back to the school system.”

Seavula also pointed to videos circulating on social media showing students vandalising school facilities.

In response, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said corporal punishment remains prohibited under Fiji’s current laws and international conventions.

However, he acknowledged that the issue remains a subject of debate, noting that consultations on the new Education Act revealed differing views on whether corporal punishment

should be reintroduced.

Radrodro said the government is focusing on strengthening student welfare and discipline through legislative reforms, including expanding the Ministry of Education’s authority beyond the school environment.

He said the new legislation will also strengthen teacher protection measures and provide greater support in addressing student misconduct.

The minister further added that the revised Education Act is expected to come into effect on January 1 next year.