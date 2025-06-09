[Source: Supplied]

Grassroots rugby league in Fiji is set for a boost, with Taveuni preparing to field its first junior team through the Vuvale Pacific 9s development programme.

The Taveuni Warriors will officially be welcomed into the programme in December, with Fiji international and Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica joining an Australian-based development team for a special jersey presentation on the island.

The initiative will give young players from Taveuni an opportunity to represent their community while gaining access to organised rugby league development.

Twelve selected players will then travel to Lautoka on December 4, where they will join children from other communities for a junior coaching clinic at Churchill Park the following day.

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The clinic will focus on the fundamentals of the game, including passing, tackling technique, play-the-ball skills, teamwork and game awareness.

Vuvale Pacific Development co-founder Dean Sharman says the initiative is about creating opportunities for children and giving them something meaningful to work towards.

“For us, this is about giving kids an opportunity. To be able to travel to Taveuni with Tui, present the boys with their jerseys and then bring them to Lautoka to train with other teams is something really special.”

The December activities will form part of preparations for the inaugural Vuvale Pacific 9s Under-9s tournament, scheduled for June 12 next year at Churchill Park.

Nine junior teams are expected to take part, with the programme aiming to strengthen grassroots rugby league and establish more opportunities for young players across Fiji.