[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the People’s Alliance is considering the possibility of welcoming the G11.

Rabuka says the former FijiFirst parliamentarians have indicated their interest in joining the party but were waiting for the right time to make their move.

He says the group were also being cautious as they seek clarity on whether joining a political party could affect their current status as Members of Parliament.

“They do not know whether it will be affecting their membership of Parliament. They don’t belong to a political party now, so they should be free to move around.”

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Rabuka’s comments come amid growing speculation over the political future of the G11 and whether they will align themselves with the People’s Alliance ahead of the next General Election and the third reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, People’s Alliance General Secretary Sila Balawa has told FBC News that all G11 members have formally submitted applications to contest the next General Election under the party’s banner.