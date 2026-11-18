Source: Reuters

As soon as Estonia announced it was shutting its land border with Russia next month, Alla Guseva decided she had to bring her 86-year-old mother home ​to St Petersburg.

Her mother had been living on her own in Estonia’s capital Tallinn, but with the ‌border shutting it was now too much of a risk to leave her there.

“I cannot leave her alone,” Guseva told Reuters as she and her mother stood for hours in the queue to exit on the Estonian side, bundled against the cold.

Estonia, which along with ​Baltic neighbours Latvia and Lithuania are the only EU countries that still operate overland border crossings with Russia, announced ​on Sunday it would close its three crossings from December.

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It said the measure was necessary ⁠after blaming Russia’s GRU military intelligence service for ordering an attempted arson attack on drone maker Threod Systems. Eight Latvian ​residents suspected of carrying it out were arrested.

“Russia must understand that hostile actions against Estonia come with consequences,” Foreign Minister ​Margus Tsahkna said on X.

The Kremlin said on Monday it “completely rejects” that Russia was behind the attempted arson, and accused Estonia of “building a wall” by closing the border.