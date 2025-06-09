[Photo: FILE]

According to a national study launched by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, only 26 percent of survivors of intimate partner violence in Fiji sought help from formal services

The report, Still Everybody’s Business, Fifteen Years On, presents the findings of Fiji’s Second National Study on Women’s Health and Life Experiences.

Presenting the findings, FWCC Northern Division Project Officer, Angeline says half of the women who experienced abuse by a husband or partner told someone about it.

She says both disclosure and the use of formal services remained unchanged since 2010.

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“Further efforts are needed to encourage help-seeking behaviours among survivors and reduce barriers to support services. Some figures to show formal services sought by survivors, so police was 62%, hospitals or health centres 35%, courts 15%, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre 14% and religious leaders 12%”.

Angeline says 43 percent of women who did not seek help considered the violence normal or felt it was not serious.

“One big barrier to survivors seeking services are the normalisation of violence in Fiji. What helps survivors seek help? Encouragement and rights awareness. 29% sought support because of encouragement from friends or family and 15% sought services because she was aware of her rights.”

The study found that 48 percent of women who had ever been in a relationship reported experiencing physical or sexual violence by a husband or partner in their lifetime, down from 64 percent in 2010.

Emotional abuse remained at 58 percent.

She says women in rural and maritime communities were more likely to experience partner violence and often had limited access to support services.

The report recommends investing in safe housing for survivors and providing regular training for police, court officials and other service providers.

Researchers interviewed 3,465 women aged 18 to 64 across Fiji’s four divisions in 2025.