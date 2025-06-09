Concerns over possible changes to Fiji’s voting system, the appointment of Senators and the growing social challenges facing communities have been raised during consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026.

Resident Kamal Singh of Daku, Savusavu, says the principle of one person, one vote must remain unchanged, warning that changes to the voting system could bring divisions back into the country.

Making his submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee, Singh adds Fiji must maintain equal voting rights for all citizens, regardless of their background.

Singh says Senators should be elected by the people, adding that a Senate would be an unnecessary burden on taxpayers if its members are appointed.

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“This one vote, one person. There shouldn’t be any changes, proportional or any other way. And in regards to the Senate, Sir, I feel in a democratic country, as Fiji, other states, United States of America, where Senate is, Senate people are voted by the people.They are not nominated in any sense.”

While supporting the retention of the Bill of Rights and Fiji’s secular and multicultural identity, Singh says more attention should be given to growing social problems, including drugs, crime and HIV.

“And instead of making Fiji a Christian state, make it a drug-free country or drug-free state.And make it in a five-year span, whichever government comes, it makes sure that this country is a drug-free state in that five years”

Minister for Land Filimoni Vosarogo says the proposed Bill will introduce an open constituency-based voting system, where people vote for a representative from their area, not along communal lines.

“There is no communal-based system in the proposed constitution. It’s an open constituency-based system.Everybody votes. Everybody votes for someone from Savusavu .So somebody from Savusavu is responsible for your needs in parliament, in government.”

Vosarogo adds that this will ensure each constituency has a representative responsible for addressing the needs of its people.