[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The National Fire Authority is issuing an urgent warning to parents after a 12-year-old boy suffered severe burns in a house fire in Princess Road, Tacirua yesterday.

The incident happened at around 11:30 this morning.

By the time firefighters arrived, neighbours and occupants had already put out the blaze using buckets of water and a garden hose.

Initial investigations suggest the fire was started by children playing with matches.

Article continues after advertisement

During the incident, the 12-year-old boy rescued two trapped children, but suffered burns to 40 per cent of his body.

He is currently admitted to the hospital.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane is urging parents and guardians to keep matches, lighters, and other ignition sources locked out of children’s reach.

He says what starts as innocent curiosity can quickly turn into a life-threatening emergency.

The Authority is reminding the public that if a fire breaks out, evacuate immediately, account for everyone, and call the NFA emergency line on 9-1-0.