At just 15 years old, Ryan Nakul Swami has already achieved something few footballers ever will — representing his country at two FIFA youth World Cups within a matter of weeks.

The New Zealand-based forward first donned Fiji’s national colours at the inaugural FIFA Under-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, last month, where he scored Fiji’s only goal in their 7–1 defeat to Indonesia.

Now, Swami has earned another opportunity on the global stage after being named in the Junior Bula Boys squad for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

His achievement is particularly special, with FIFA confirming that Swami and Tajikistan’s Komiljon Sharipov are the first two players to feature in FIFA competitions at both U-15 and U-17 levels within weeks.

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Swami says it feels incredible to represent Fiji at two FIFA World Cups, adding that his experience in Baku taught him the importance of staying organised on the field.

The Junior Bula Boys are drawn in Group H alongside Morocco, Spain and China, with Fiji set to open their campaign against Morocco tomorrow.

They will then face Spain on November 24 before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against China on November 27.