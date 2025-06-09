[PHOTO : File]

Former SODELPA official Jolame Uludole says the party’s submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee was prepared by three members who believed they had the authority to speak on its behalf.

Uludole says three party representatives, including him, were appointed during a Board meeting to prepare and present the submission, after learning of the committee appearance on the same day.

He says there was no prepared submission specifically for the committee, contrary to claims that the party had already agreed on a position.

Instead, the three representatives discussed and agreed on several issues, which they outlined verbally to the committee, with a full written submission to follow later.

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Among the eight issues raised were the removal of the immunity decree, the return of Crown and freehold land, ownership of mineral resources and fishing rights, national identity, and recognition of customary law.

Uludole says the team had only about ten minutes ahead of appearing before the committee, prompting them to present the key points first and submit the detailed document later.

“The party leader said we went off script. My question is, where is the script?”

Uludole maintains that the three representatives believed they had been given the authority to present the party’s position and that no objections were raised when the agreed points were shared with members of the working committee.

Newly appointed General Secretary Moira Vilsoni says the party stands by its earlier statement that the submissions were solely those of the individuals and were not approved by the party leader.

However, Uludole says they were informed at the time that the party leader was busy.

Uludole says the misunderstanding could have been avoided if the party had allowed the full submission to be completed before publicly questioning the representatives’ actions.

He has welcomed the disciplinary committee’s investigation, saying he wants the truth to come out and the matter resolved.