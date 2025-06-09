Education Ministry staff and teachers will have the legal authority to enter homes, villages and communities to address student misbehaviour with parents and guardians, says

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Speaking at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall on Thursday, he says under the new Education Act which comes into force on January1, 2027, Ministry staff and teachers will be

legally empowered to quiz parents and guardians if a child is absent or misbehaving while in school.

He said the new Act would also ensure teacher safety is prioritised.

Radrodro says the new Act also covers any teacher who is confronted with student-related bullying or misconduct.

The Education Minister made the comments in response to a request by Votualevu College student Sailasa Seavula for the re-introduction of corporal punishment.

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Seavula said the situation in schools was getting out of hand with videos on social media platforms showing indiscipline, including students damaging school property.