[Photo: Vasenai Soqo]

The Fiji National Women’s Expo closes today at the Vodafone Arena, with women encouraging young girls and women to believe in their abilities and that nothing is impossible.

President of the Rewa province women with disabilities, Litia Naitanui, shares that she has travelled to teach throughout the province and in Tailevu.

She adds that though she has disabilities, anything is possible.

“I always advise my friends not to look at the disability but at the ability of what we can do, challenging them that we can do better.”

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Naitanui adds that she has been joining different women’s communities since 2015 to learn to stand on her own two feet and support herself, rather than feel helpless.

For Nasigatoka exhibitor Viniana Niurua, owner of Niurua Creative, she acknowledges her appreciation towards the Nasigatoka Women Club for the opportunity to participate and compete

in the expo.

“I know that women are seen as someone who stays at home and looks after the household, but I am someone who likes to try new business ideas.”

Niurua adds that, though she runs a business from the comfort of her home, apart from her clothing line business, she further adds that she is grateful to the Niurua family.

They are challenging young girls who are at home with talent and looking for financial aid to take the first step.