[Photo Credit: Reuters]

A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that “rapidly escalating” AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country’s defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated ​agents conducting cyberattacks.

AI industry leaders including Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and ‌SpaceX’s (SPCX.O), opens new tab Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI “swarm” conducted cybersecurity attacks.

On the other hand, AI has discovered flaws in PHP, one of the most ​widely used internet programming languages. Last month, government websites in Europe and elsewhere went ​offline after the disclosure of critical PHP vulnerabilities.

Senators Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, ⁠and Mike Rounds, a Republican, said the White House should take immediate action to protect ​critical infrastructure, financial institutions and widely used software.

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The senators pointed to several recent incidents, including ​AI discovering vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, rogue AI disrupting banking services and data breaches affecting Japanese companies.

They also pointed to a case reported by Toronto-based AI firm Cohere in which a Chinese-developed Qwen ​model attempted an unauthorized connection to a server in China during testing.

The senators called for faster development and deployment ​of defensive AI-powered tools ​as well as strong ⁠security standards for autonomous AI agents.

Last month, the senators sent a letter to Clayton,, opens new tab urging the government to develop a comprehensive national AI ​safety and cyberdefense strategy.