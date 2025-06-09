[Photo Credit: Reuters]
A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that “rapidly escalating” AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country’s defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks.
AI industry leaders including Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and SpaceX’s (SPCX.O), opens new tab Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI “swarm” conducted cybersecurity attacks.
On the other hand, AI has discovered flaws in PHP, one of the most widely used internet programming languages. Last month, government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline after the disclosure of critical PHP vulnerabilities.
Senators Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, and Mike Rounds, a Republican, said the White House should take immediate action to protect critical infrastructure, financial institutions and widely used software.
The senators pointed to several recent incidents, including AI discovering vulnerabilities in the PHP programming language, rogue AI disrupting banking services and data breaches affecting Japanese companies.
They also pointed to a case reported by Toronto-based AI firm Cohere in which a Chinese-developed Qwen model attempted an unauthorized connection to a server in China during testing.
The senators called for faster development and deployment of defensive AI-powered tools as well as strong security standards for autonomous AI agents.
Last month, the senators sent a letter to Clayton,, opens new tab urging the government to develop a comprehensive national AI safety and cyberdefense strategy.