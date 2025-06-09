[Photo: Vasenai Soqo] Fiji National Women's Expo at Vodafone Arena

Women from across the country gathered at the Vodafone Arena in Suva to showcase their arts and handicrafts during the 8th Fiji National Women’s Expo.

The expo celebrates women and the effort they put into running their businesses, with participants expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to take part.

Maria Salanieta, a pottery maker, says the craft has been a long-running family business and a traditional lineage passed down from her ancestors.

“I learned everything about pottery making from my late mother and have been continuing the pottery business for 18 years now”.

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Salanieta adds that this is her fourth year taking part in the Fiji national women expo, and has since been learning more from various businesswomen in working to expand and explore more craft ideas.

“I can do other things from what I see and learn; I am 55 years old, and I am thankful to the women expo for bringing women together”.

She says that pottery making is a fulfilling talent to utilize, since it is also a traditional handcrafting work.

However, for 75-year-old Varanisese Vauoro, creating crafts is not something that needs to involve more money but making use of items from leftover household materials.

“The stuff I make is made out of egg tray shells and loose pandanus leaves from weaving mats.”

Both are thankful for their God-given talent and the opportunity to showcase their work.

The women’s expo is open to the public until Thursday.