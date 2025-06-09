[Source: supplied]

The McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s has confirmed that Kalevu Selects – Ra will compete in its 15th anniversary tournament next year.

The team’s place in the men’s invitational field follows a special Golden Ticket presented to Na Turaga Na Kalevu, Na Werelevu Nakuruvarua, Paramount Chief of Nadroga-Navosa.

The invitation gave him the freedom to choose a team for the prestigious South Pacific tournament.

Ratu Tevita Makutu extended the opportunity to the Ra 7s team, following its impressive display of vanua rugby in last weekend’s Inkk Farebrother Challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

The invitation recognises the important links between traditional leadership, community identity and sporting opportunity in Fiji.

Organisers say the KALEVU Selects concept will become an annual feature of the tournament.

“ The Coral Coast Fiji 7s has always been about more than what happens on the rugby field. It is about people, relationships, opportunity and the pride that comes from representing your community,” said tournament chairman Jay Whyte. We wanted to give [Na Turaga Na Kalevu] the freedom to choose a team he believes deserves this opportunity—whether through traditional connections or by bringing together players who might otherwise never experience a stage of this magnitude.”

The team’s playing strip features a bold design inspired by the colours and flowing plumage of a rooster. Vibrant red, gold, brown, blue and black give the jersey a striking look, while the KALEVU Selects and RA Rugby Union emblems represent the team’s identity.

The strip was produced by tournament apparel partner Axellerate and is expected to stand out during the three-day event.