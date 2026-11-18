Source: Reuters

Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road section of the bridge linking Russia and Crimea on Tuesday, inflicting ​a military and symbolic blow on President Vladimir Putin two days before he is due to meet the leaders of China and the US.

Videos and images posted on X by ‌Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and verified by Reuters showed the bridge’s main road arch had crumbled into the sea, leaving a yawning gap.

“Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges,” Zelenskiy said. “We are … reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began.”

The 19-km (12-mile) bridge is a flagship project inaugurated by Putin in 2018 and a symbol of Russia’s attachment to the peninsula it captured and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

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The timing was awkward for the Kremlin leader ahead of his meeting ​in Shenzhen on Thursday with US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping, where the three are expected to discuss the Ukraine war among other topics.

Zelenskiy said the strike followed an unprecedented operation ​that methodically destroyed Russian air defences, radar systems and electronic warfare capabilities.