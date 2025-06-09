[Source: Reuters]

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said that it had confirmed the ​state’s eighth death associated with measles this year.

This is the latest fatality linked ‌to an outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease.

The agency said the individual was an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County who had tested positive for measles. It did not ​immediately disclose the person’s age or other details.

Pennsylvania has reported 1,589 ​confirmed measles cases across 46 counties in 2026, according to ⁠the health department.

Article continues after advertisement

The outbreak has resulted in 315 hospitalizations and about 32% ​of cases have been reported in people under 18 years of age, state ​health department data showed.

Three of the deaths were in Lancaster County, two in Jefferson and one each in Clinton, Mifflin and Montour counties.

The Department of Health and Human Services ​did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the ​death.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed six measles-related deaths in the ‌US this ⁠year, according to the agency’s website.

A discrepancy between state and federal death tallies arose after the CDC, under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., began using National Center for Health Statistics mortality data instead of state ​figures.

“This data discrepancy ​risks confusing the ⁠public, obscuring the severity of the outbreak, and, furthermore, fuels skepticism around government tracking and data sharing,” said Frederic ​Bertley, immunologist and CEO of the Center of Science and ​Industry.

On ⁠Tuesday, the US lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said.

Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their status, the Americas ⁠arm of ​the World Health Organization said.

Wisconsin has reported two ​deaths, while New York state earlier this month recorded its first measles-associated death in more than 30 ​years, involving a child.