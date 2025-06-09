[Photo : Josefa Sigavolavola]

The High Court in Suva has deferred its decision on whether murder-accused Samuela Dasalusalu is mentally fit to stand trial and enter a plea.

The matter was scheduled for a ruling today at High Court 10 following a psychiatric inquiry into Dasalusalu’s mental state.

However, the court did not deliver its decision citing the tight schedule involving the defense.

Dasalusalu, 43, is facing one count of murder over the death of 16-year-old Salote Sikiti in Naqali Village, Naitasiri, on December 10 last year.

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It is alleged that Sikiti was attacked with a cane knife while she was returning from a village shop. She sustained serious injuries and later died.

The case has been subject to several psychiatric assessments and earlier assessments reportedly found Dasalusalu unfit to enter a plea or stand trial, prompting the High Court to order a formal inquiry into his mental state under the Criminal Procedure Act.

The court is now expected to deliver its decision on December 2.