[Source: File]

Island Boxing Promotion promoter Faiyaz Harun is confident this Saturday’s event at AD Patel College in Ba will run according to schedule as organisers put the finishing touches on one of the region’s biggest boxing promotions.

Harun says fans can expect a full day of action, with amateur contests and exhibition bouts set to precede the night’s professional fights.

“Tickets will be available at the gate and the programme will run throughout the day, with exhibition bouts before the professional fights get underway in the evening.”

The promoter says one of the key priorities for organisers is ensuring the event remains on schedule and delivers an enjoyable experience for spectators.

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“We’re hoping the timeframe will be okay. We don’t want to make anything run late.”

Saturday’s card will feature a number of local and international fighters, including the Fiji Cruiserweight title clash between Alifereti Kauyaca and Savenaca Naliva, along with several supporting bouts.

The Island Boxing Promotion will be held at AD Patel College in Ba and will be available live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.