[Photo: Ministry of Agriculture/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Farmers in the Central Division are set to benefit from improved services following the opening of the newly refurbished Agriculture Office at Ratu Cakobau House in Nausori yesterday.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna officially opened the facility, noting the upgrade is about bringing government services closer to the people rather than just improving the working environment.

Tunabuna reminded staff that the true value of the investment will be measured by the quality of service delivered to farmers, not the modern furniture or appearance of the office.

He urged officers to maintain cleanliness, punctuality, accountability, and professionalism, adding that true impact is measured when farmers increase production, earn better incomes, and boost national food security.

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The refurbished building houses Animal Health and Production services on the ground floor, with Crop Extension officers based on the first floor.

According to the 2020 Agriculture Census, the Central Division is home to more than 23,000 farmers – over 13,800 full-time and around 9,200 part-time.

The Ministry is encouraging Central Division farmers to visit the Nausori office to access assistance and seek technical advice before making major crop or livestock decisions.