[Photo : Supplied/Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji]

Two more derelict vessels have been removed from Suva Harbour as part of an ongoing programme targeting 17 priority wrecks.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says the two vessels were towed to an approved offshore deep-water site and deliberately sunk under continuous monitoring.

Their owner, Winfull Shipping Co Pte Ltd, funded the operation.

The Waitt Foundation funded earlier removals through a $2.2 million grant.

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The programme has also seen the removal of the fishing vessels Zhong Da 2 and Sunshine 86 in August and the passenger ferry MV Westerland.

MSAF says the two vessels had been abandoned for a long time, posing hazards to navigation and potential risks to the marine environment.

It says before the vessels were towed, crews removed residual fuel, oil, other pollutants and loose debris.

The vessels were then inspected and sealed, and MSAF verified that they met national maritime safety and environmental requirements.

The authority says the offshore site was selected to avoid impacts on sensitive marine habitats, reefs, fishing grounds and shipping routes.

MSAF says it is continuing to work with vessel owners to remove the remaining priority wrecks from Suva Harbour.