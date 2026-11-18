Source: Reuters

Vacation days have been booked. Millions of copies of the game have been preordered and preloaded. One gamer even asked a spouse to promise, in writing, not to interrupt.

Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO.O), opens new tab Rockstar Games’ action-adventure video game series “Grand Theft Auto” returns on Thursday with its first new title in 13 years and gamers are rearranging their lives to ​participate in a shared cultural moment rarely seen in this era of fragmented audiences.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” is the latest installment in a franchise that turned American ‌excess into satire, outsold some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and drew the fury of lawmakers with its graphic violence.

“Everyone’s talking about it, all my friends at work and just talking online … it really feels like a whole societal coming together in a way,” said Owen Donahue, a 23-year-old from Los Angeles who works in the TV industry.

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“Grand Theft Auto” began in 1997 with a top-down, heavily pixelated game that involved stealing cars and carrying out jobs for ​crime syndicates. With each installment, the graphics and storyline became more sophisticated. GTA V, released in 2013 by Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO.O), opens new tab Rockstar Games and set in an alternative Los Angeles ​called Los Santos, was one of the best-selling video games of all time.