Source: Reuters

Hollywood’s big-screen stars celebrated the careers of actor Glenn Close and director Ridley Scott on Sunday at the annual Governors Awards, one of the first ​red-carpet events of the movie awards season.

The pair were among five film industry ‌heavyweights bestowed with honorary Oscars at a gala attended by A-list actors from Tom Cruise to power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Close, 79, never won an Academy Award despite eight nominations for roles in movies ranging ​from “The World According to Garp,” to “The Big Chill” and “Fatal Attraction.” On Sunday, she said ​she never worried about whether her name would be called during the Oscar ⁠ceremonies.

“I have always felt that the greatest honor is to be in the room,” Close ​said. “So to be in this room tonight, embraced by people who have consistently inspired me, whose ​work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.”

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John Malkovich, who starred with Close in “Dangerous Liaisons,” introduced Close as “relentless, very smart, a little cagey” and “a ​great actress who knows exactly what she’s doing and gives it 100 percent every single time.”

The ​audience was filled with actors, directors and others hoping to secure an Oscar nomination next year. Cruise was ‌there ⁠with John Goodman, his co-star in “Digger.”

Timothee Chalamet, star of the upcoming “Dune: Part Three,” walked hand-in-hand with girlfriend Kylie Jenner. “The Odyssey” director Christopher Nolan chatted with Nathan Fielder, the Canadian filmmaker behind the documentary “You Can See Everything.”