[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Water carting assistance has been delivered to three communities on Kia Island in the Northern Division as prolonged dry conditions continue to affect water availability.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office, in coordination with several government agencies, facilitated the delivery to Yaro, Ligau and Daku.

The assistance forms part of the national response to the impacts of El Niño, which has left several communities facing water shortages.

The NDRMO is urging communities that have received water supplies to ration their water and use it wisely, warning that future deliveries could be delayed by changing weather conditions and transportation challenges.

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The office says maritime and remote communities could be particularly affected by these challenges.

The NDRMO is also reminding the public to remain prepared for the current tropical cyclone season, keep emergency supplies ready and follow official weather updates and advisories