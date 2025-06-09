[Source: Reuters]

The ‌United Nations’ highest court hands down a long-awaited judgment on Thursday in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the minority Rohingya population.

In Bangladesh, the 1.2 million Rohingya stuck in the sprawling Cox’s Bazar refugee settlement since fleeing widespread violence in ​2017 will be following the judgment, set to be read from 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) for up to ​90 minutes.

The decision by the International Court of Justice, or World Court – seven years after Gambia ⁠brought the case – is expected to have repercussions far beyond Myanmar, including for South Africa’s 2023 case accusing ​Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Both Israel and Myanmar deny genocide and say their forces have responded legitimately to ​attacks by armed groups.

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Gambia has argued that Myanmar bears state responsibility for genocide resulting from a military offensive that drove at least 730,000 Muslim Rohingya from Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Survivors recounted killings, mass rape and the burning of villages. A UN fact-finding mission concluded the campaign ​included “genocidal acts”. Officials in the military-backed government did not respond to requests for comment.

The first major decision by the court in more than a decade on the application of the 1948 ‌Genocide ⁠Convention will be pored over by legal experts for clues to how the 15-member bench assesses state responsibility in the alleged commission of international crimes.

Judges will determine whether genocide was committed and if alleged criminal conduct by Myanmar’s military or other state organs amounted to breaches of Myanmar’s obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Genocide has rarely been ​established in international courts, largely ​because prosecutors must prove ⁠the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

International courts have recognised genocide in only a handful of cases ​since the Holocaust, including the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, ​and atrocities by ⁠Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s.

As part of its case, Gambia has asked the court to order Myanmar to pay reparations and ensure the safe return of Rohingya refugees.

Rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states ⁠and rules ​on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final but the court ​has very limited options to enforce them.

It is distinct from the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity ​and genocide and can impose jail terms.