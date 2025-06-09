[Source: Reuters]

Mexican military forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro.”

He is one ​of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, and two other leaders of his drug-trafficking organization in Sinaloa state, Mexico’s security chief said.

For over 20 years, according to the US State Department, Meza Flores and his criminal organization smuggled vast amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

He was considered one of the leaders of the Beltran Leyva cartel, previously a rival of the Sinaloa cartel. After Sinaloa cartel founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was taken into US custody in 2024, infighting began between two factions for control of the cartel, Los ​Chapitos and Los Mayos. Meza Flores’ Beltran Leyva had recently allied with the Los Mayos faction, security experts say.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrest is the latest in a string of ​captures and killings of high-profile suspected drug traffickers by Mexico, which is under pressure from US President Donald Trump. He has threatened unilateral ⁠military action inside Mexico if the government does not do more against the cartels.

Overnight on Friday, the military operation sparked a wave of violence in the state of Sinaloa, including armed ​clashes between Mexican security forces and cartel members, who set up flaming roadblocks in some areas.

Social media videos from Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured on Friday night, showed Mexican ​security force helicopters firing at ground targets, residents scrambling to seek cover at a baseball game and others hiding for safety by a night market.