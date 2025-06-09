[Photo : Supplied]

The Muaniweni community has restored an important place for families to farewell their loved ones, following a devastating fire that severely damaged its public cemetery during a funeral service in 2024.

While commissioning the rebuilt Cemetery Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that a combined investment of more than142-thousand dollars from Government, businesses, organizations and people was given for this facility.

Rabuka says the fire turned what should have been a solemn moment of remembrance into a distressing experience for the bereaved family and the wider community.

He adds the community’s response to the tragedy demonstrates resilience, unity and a strong commitment to restoring a facility of deep cultural, spiritual and emotional significance.

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“This is the principle that continues to guide our investment in community facilities across Fiji. As we commission this rebuilt cemetery, I encourage the community and the wider community to continue working together to ensure that this facility is properly maintained and managed for generations to come. May it stand as a lasting symbol and testimony of resilience, unity, generosity and a strong partnership between the government and our communities.”

The Government contributed more than $ 70, 000 towards the rebuilding, through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs.

Rabuka says the project highlights the importance of partnerships, stressing that meaningful development cannot be achieved by Government alone but requires communities and the private sector to work together.

He says the Government remains committed to improving community facilities that respect the cultural and religious practices of all Fijians.