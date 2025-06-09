[Photo : File]

The Fiji Development Bank is set to activate its hardship assistance programme to support farmers and businesses affected by El Niño.

FDB Chief Operating Office Bimal Sudhakar says borrowers experiencing difficulties with their crops or livelihoods can approach any of its branches for assistance.

Sudhakar says support will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“All our branches are available, come and talk to us. Internally we are circulating today our hardship assistance program where all the branches will be aware of what we do. We have done this progressively for the last 60 years for all these crops during pandemic, during the cyclone, and we are sure that we will be able to absorb that impact on our farmers as well.”

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Sudhakar says they anticipate its impact to extend beyond agriculture, affecting households and micro, small and medium enteprises.

“So we are already planning ways to assist and we are talking to our clients if any is facing hardship to start communicating with the bank and we have already designed certain approaches to help our clients during this shock.”

FDB is urging affected borrowers to communicate with the bank early so support options can be considered.