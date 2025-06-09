[Source: Reuters]

Thousands of people marched through central Lisbon on Saturday despite heavy rain to protest against soaring ​living costs, a deepening housing crisis and low wages.

Organiser CGTP, ‌Portugal’s largest trade union federation, called for higher wages and pensions, lower prices for essential goods and services, and measures to curb housing costs.

The CGTP said ​turnout reached “many thousands” as protesters carrying umbrellas and wearing hooded ponchos ​marched along two of Lisbon’s main avenues. Police did not ⁠provide an estimate.

“We work more, we have more expenses and we ​don’t have money for day-to-day life,” said Manuel Gomes, 44, a factory ​worker, arguing that the centre-right government’s policies had made matters worse.

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“Our wages are low, diesel and gasoline prices keep going up, and so do housing costs and ​everything else. We have to change this,” Gomes said.

Portugal’s average annual earnings ​in 2025 were 37% below the European Union average, according to Eurostat. Inflation hit 3.8% ‌in ⁠October, driven by food and energy prices amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

Portugal is also grappling with one of Europe’s most severe housing affordability crises. House prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents ​for new leases have ​nearly doubled, ⁠hitting younger people particularly hard.