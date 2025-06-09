The Government will take responsibility for the remaining 22 homes under the Cogea community relocation project in Bua, following delays and changes to the original development plan.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu says the Government has stepped in following concerns raised by affected families, with the immediate priority being to complete the current phase of construction before deciding how to proceed with the outstanding homes.

A government task force, together with the Ministry’s Rural Housing Unit, is now monitoring and supervising the project, which was initially implemented by the Fiji Council of Social Services under Project Cokonaki Cogea.

The team is also reviewing how many homes can be delivered within the funds originally allocated.

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“We have stepped in because of the people there who have been left behind. Although it was not a government project, we have come in because of the pressure from the community and even the media. The main aim now is to finish off the work by the contractor, so we can start on a clean slate and look at how we can work with the community to construct the remaining homes.”

Meanwhile, contractor lead Josefa Ratu says the project, which began in 2024, has faced several challenges, including difficult weather conditions and mixed reactions from some traditional leaders.

He says the original plan was to construct 30 homes, but only two have been completed so far.

“As you can see, work on this relocation project began in 2024. Now, as we approach the end of 2026, only two houses have been completed. This tells us a lot about the challenges faced throughout the project, but we continue to do our best to see it through to completion. The initial plan was to construct a total of 30 houses.”

Ratu says work is now focused on completing the six homes under the current phase, with construction expected to continue into next year.

Once this phase is completed, the Government will need to determine how the remaining 22 homes can be delivered, as affected families continue to await relocation to a safer place.