[Photo : Supplied]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is urging Fijians to put others’ welfare and the nation’s interests first as communities face prolonged water shortages and agricultural losses.

The President is pledging his continued support for efforts to protect lives and livelihoods and ensure every affected community receives help.

Ratu Naiqama is calling on every Fijian to conserve water and is urging government agencies, traditional leaders, provincial councils, religious organisations, community leaders, businesses and development partners to work together.

He says particular attention should be given to vulnerable families, senior citizens, people with disabilities and those living in rural communities and on maritime islands,

where safe drinking water and essential services can be harder to access.

The President expresses support for the nationwide state of disaster announced by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

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“The response was essentially to address the ongoing dry spell that we are currently experiencing. The declaration is a significant national response to the growing challenges confronting our communities, particularly those experiencing prolonged water shortages, agricultural losses and increasing hardship in accessing essential resources.”

Ratu Naiqama says the cabinet acted on the advice of the National Disaster Risk Management Council to activate the 30-day disaster arrangements under the National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024, with the government allocating $20 million for emergency assistance and urgent relief measures.

The President says he has also directed that the National Investiture Ceremony scheduled for November 24 be deferred in light of the declaration.

He acknowledges farmers’ contribution to Fiji’s food security and economy and is urging them to continue working with authorities so assistance reaches those who need it most.

He thanked emergency personnel, civil servants, humanitarian and faith-based organizations, and volunteers for serving communities under difficult conditions.