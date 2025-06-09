[Source: File]

Representing Fiji on the international stage is a moment young basketballer Nathaniel Levaci has been eagerly anticipating as the Fiji Under-15 boys’ team prepares to depart for New Zealand.

Levaci says months of hard work and preparation have gone into the upcoming tour, with the squad determined to make the most of the opportunity against overseas opposition.

“The boys and I have been looking forward to this tournament for a while now. We’ve worked hard almost every day and have been working towards this competition in New Zealand.”

The youngster says the tour carries special significance for his family, who have a strong connection to basketball.

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“It’s a big deal for us and for my family because a lot of our family compete in basketball.”

Levaci is among a group of promising young players selected to represent Fiji and says he is excited to share the experience with his teammates.

“I’m excited to go with the boys and compete in New Zealand. It means a lot.”

The Fiji Under-15 boys’ and girls’ teams presented their traditional i-tatau earlier this week before departing for New Zealand, where they will gain valuable international exposure as part of their development pathway.