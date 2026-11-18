Source: Reuters

When an email arrived at St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast on October 19 saying that a bomb had been planted in the building, principal Chris Donnelly was sceptical.

Donnelly said the message was deleted within minutes ​and he could not recall its exact contents, but remembered that it was vaguely worded and had been sent to numerous other schools.

“It did not read as something that was a serious threat,” ‌he told Reuters. Still, he kept pupils indoors and organised a room-by-room search. Northern Ireland police later said about 300 schools had received the same message and that it was being treated as a hoax.

Donnelly said he did not take chances.

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“Even though it looks like a hoax, your initial response has to be extremely serious,” he said.

The incident at St John was one of more than 8,000 bomb hoaxes sent to institutions and businesses across Europe over the past month, according to a Reuters tally of disclosures by European officials, media reports and data gathered by ​cybersecurity firms such as Proofpoint and Mimecast.

While the hoaxes have been widely reported, the scale of the campaign and details of how it was carried out are reported here for the first time.

Most targets were schools in the ​United Kingdom, Ireland and Italy. But media organisations, airlines, airports, charities and private individuals were also caught up in the campaign.