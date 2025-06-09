[Source: File]

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s rugby sevens head coach Osea Kolinisau says improving tackle technique and reducing penalties have been major priorities during the off-season as the team adapts to new laws ahead of the Dubai Sevens.

Kolinisau revealed that adjustments to the tackle area, including the introduction of stricter interpretations around dangerous tackles, have required additional focus during the team’s preparations.

“Our tackle area as well. There’s a new tackle law that’s come in. There’s no hip drop and there are some new things we need to adjust to.”

The Fiji coach praised referee Tevita Rokovereni for assisting the squad with regular law sessions to ensure players understand the latest changes.

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“We’re thankful we have Tevita Rokovereni with us every training session. He has his sessions with the boys, especially around the new rules coming in.”

Kolinisau said discipline around the breakdown was another area identified for improvement after Fiji conceded too many penalties during the previous campaign.

“Around our ruck area as well, we gave away a lot of penalties. It’s something we’re focusing on a lot.”

The coach believes tightening up Fiji’s defence will be crucial if the side is to make a strong start to the new World Sevens Series season.

With Dubai just around the corner, Fiji’s preparations have centred on improving defensive consistency while adapting to the latest law changes in the game.