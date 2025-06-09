[photo/Bose Vavataga]

A family in Waqadra Settlement has lost almost everything in a house fire, escaping with only the clothes they were wearing after flames quickly engulfed their home.

Homeowner Abdul Feroz says he was working on his car when he noticed smoke coming from the lower section of his newly built double-storey house.

Feroz says that when he rushed inside to investigate, he found a bed in one of the rooms already on fire.

Feroz adds the family tried to put out the flames, but their priority quickly shifted to getting everyone out safely.

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“Nothing else could be saved, not even my wallet or phone. All our belongings are gone. The fire started in the lower house, in one of my elder daughter’s rooms. When I went to check where the smoke was coming from, I found the bed already on fire. I tried to put it out with water, but we couldn’t save it. It was a wooden house, and in these dry conditions, it was difficult to control the fire.”

Feroz adds that his family imanaged to escape without injuries, but the fire destroyed their belongings.

He says nothing else could be saved from the house.

Despite losing almost everything, Feroz says he is grateful that his family escaped unharmed.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, while the cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are yet to be confirmed.