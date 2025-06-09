[file/photo]

Residents in about 430 homes in the elevated Tavakubu area of Lautoka have reportedly been living without a regular piped water supply for the past three years, despite having pipe connections and meters installed.

The issue was raised during the recent Fijian Media Association Town Hall in Nadi, where concerns were voiced over ongoing water shortages affecting communities during the current dry spell.

According to Lautoka resident Narayan Reddy, families living past the Tavakubu cemetery have been forced to rely on water carting services, with deliveries reportedly made only twice every fortnight.

Reddy said the situation has left residents struggling despite existing water infrastructure in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just past where the cemetery is, we got about 430 houses there. I visited that area last Sunday; unfortunately, they got pipes, they got meters, but they’ve not had a drop of water for the past three years,” he said.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the current water-carting arrangement, claiming trucks often arrive with limited supplies and do not always return as promised.

“With the $20M the Government had just allocated for this El Niño, about 30 percent of that budget will go for the water truck hire. How about with the $20M allocation from the Government, WAF put water tanks in strategic locations around those affected areas where people go and fill the water themselves”

In response, Water Authority of Fiji representative Joeli Rabuatoka acknowledged the challenges facing the area, attributing the issue to low water pressure in elevated parts of Tavakubu.

Rabuatoka said water carting is continuing to ensure affected residents have access to water while a long-term solution is being implemented.

“We have already completed the design for the new pipeline that is coming from Buabua to supplement the elevated areas of Tavakubu,” he said.

Authorities are also expected to consider the installation of water tanks at strategic locations to improve access to water while longer-term infrastructure works are carried out.