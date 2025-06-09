[Photo : File]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is urging authorities to keep human rights at the centre of the national El Niño disaster response, warning that emergencies must not deepen existing inequalities.

While welcoming the government’s declaration of a State of Natural Disaster and ongoing relief efforts, Commissioner Veena Singh stresses that a crisis does not diminish people’s constitutional rights to adequate food, clean water, sanitation, housing and healthcare.

Singh says prolonged dry spell and severe water shortages disproportionately affect vulnerable groups – including children, the elderly, people with disabilities, low-income households and communities in rural and maritime areas.

She adds that relief planning and distribution must address the specific needs of women and girls, including access to reproductive health services, menstrual hygiene products and protection from gender-based violence.

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The Commission is also calling for accessible emergency information and inclusive water distribution for people with disabilities, while ensuring water supplies at hospitals and rural health centres are not compromised.

Highlighting the threat to subsistence farmers, Singh added that water shortages put crops, livestock and primary household incomes at risk.

She says affected communities must have accessible channels to raise concerns, and confirmed the Commission will continue monitoring the humanitarian response to ensure the State upholds its human rights obligations.