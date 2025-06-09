[Photo : File]

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs is looking at long-term funding to ensure the Girmit digitisation project continues, including the employment of staff and purchase of scanning equipment.

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Dr Vinesh Kumar, says the project will require ongoing financial support as it moves into its next phase.

He says the Ministry is working to ensure its budget submissions provide for the continued employment of staff needed for the project, as well as the purchase of additional equipment.

“And for Fiji as a whole, it is an investment in our national heritage, ensuring that experiences of the past remain part of our collective knowledge and understanding. It also plays an integral role in our nation-building as well as the national development plan.”

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He says the second phase will focus on digitising and organising historical documents, including immigration passes, passenger registers and plantation records.

Kumar adds the Ministry will work with the National Archives to ensure the documents are digitised according to proper archival standards, while the original records are safely

preserved.

He says the partnership will remain in place throughout the project, with both institutions able to review the agreement every three years to address changing needs.