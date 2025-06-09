[Photo : Riya Mala]

Descendants of Girmit indentured labourers could soon find it easier to trace their roots, with the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs partnering with the National Archives of

Fiji to preserve and digitize historical records.

The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to safeguard valuable Girmit records and make them more accessible to families, researchers, students and future

generations.

Permanent Secretary for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Dr Vinesh Kumar says the signing moves the project into its implementation phase, following the completion of Phase One.

Kumar says the initial phase established the digital database and application, designed to accommodate more than 60,000 records.

“Their arrival marked the beginning of a defining chapter in our nation’s history. And again, a lot of you know the history behind Girmitiya and why it’s called Girmit. It’s not, I mean, the word where it came from. So probably, if you find it, we’ll discuss it later, but I think we all know where the word “Girmit” came from. This figure is thousands of individual journeys, families, and personal experiences.”

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He says the next phase will focus on digitizing, organizing and managing the documents, including immigration passes, passenger registers and plantation assignments.

Under the agreement, the Ministry will manage the digital database and digitisation, while the National Archives will guide the proper handling and preservation of the original records.

Kumar says the partnership will also provide opportunities to digitise other historical records relating to the multi-ethnic communities.