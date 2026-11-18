Source: Reuters

The first ​AI Music Awards ceremony in the US on Friday celebrated the people who created songs at least ‌partly with AI, a field that has sparked criticism and lawsuits while also gaining millions of streams and landing on music charts.

At Friday’s event in downtown Los Angeles, human presenters and winners argued that artificial intelligence-created music should be viewed as part of a ​new genre that requires real-life artistry as well as hours of prompting to get the right sound.

“In a ​world where everybody calls AI fake, the human behind it is real,” said music producer ⁠Drake Murphy as he presented the award for best AI hip-hop song.

The night’s top awards of AI artist, song ​and album of the year went to Xania Monet, an AI-generated avatar known for “How Was I Supposed to Know?” Billboard ​said the R&B song was the first by an AI-based act to earn a spot on one of its radio charts.

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Monet was created by Telisha “Nikki” Jones, who said she wrote all of the lyrics and then set them to music with the help of AI.

“I ​just feel like AI music is a new thing that people just have to get used to,” Jones said ​on the red carpet before the ceremony. “I don’t see it going anywhere anytime soon.”